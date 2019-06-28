Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, actor and R&B artist Johntá Austin just released his new single “Love Angel.”

The So So Def artist is known for writing legendary songs for Mariah Carey, Tyrese, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, and many more.

The Atlanta native also served as the Supervisor Music Director of the hit Fox TV show “Star.” He used this opportunity as music director and his reoccurring role on the show to stay relevant in the music industry, as well as making music that changes with the times and stays authentic.

Back in 2006, the songwriter released his debut album “Ocean Drive,” since then fans have been waiting for new music from the artist. After a long 12 years, the songwriter will be releasing his own audio and visual project called “Love, Sex & Religion.”

“Examining Love, Sex and Religion, a lot of people can equate two of the three together like love and sex or love and religion, but we just wanted to examine all of those things together,” said Austin. You will hear love and physical interaction, how we see each other, how we see what the creator made us, and the creator in each and every one of us.”

His new single will make women feel valued and desirable. The songs rich bass hits the ears like a heartbeat as his voice melodically sings about admiring the one you love. He wants this record to make affection and vulnerability towards women more accepting.

“We wanted to do something we felt would speak to women, that empowered women and that is complementary to what a woman is,” Austin added.

His sophomore album is scheduled to be released Aug. 2, 2019. It will be a true soulful R&B album with a fresh take on spirituality through harmonious melodies that will pierce the heart.

Loren Lyons