On the heels of the success of his latest single, “Deep,” Republic Records’ buzzing R&B newcomer Marco McKinnis releases his brand new EP, ‘E’Merse.’

“This is only the beginning, and my love for you all is Em’Mense,” Marco reveals as he announced the release.

Taking some inspiration from the 90s, the six songs project proves to be a rousing showcase of the Virginia native’s soulful and passion-filled delivery coupled with thought-provoking lyrics.

Marco first caught our attention with his debut EP, ‘Underground,’ released in August 2018.

Stream on Spotify: