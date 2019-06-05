Straight out of Eugene, Oregon, funk/soul band, Soul Vibrator, is lighting things up with their self-titled debut album.

Apparently, back in the day, top funk scientists engineered a robot to contain the highest amount of funk per cubic inch in the whole world. With a desire to spread funk to every corner of the globe, the robot created its own funk experiments; forming a band with other “funkbots.” That band is Soul Vibrator.

Their music combines Powerful guitar riffs, expansive keyboard harmony, syncopated cymbals, furious bass plucks, horn stabs cascade over the thick rhythm and siren worthy singing.

With music that gives a blast to the funky past, Soul Vibrator has been jamming for over a decade, writing songs and performing live.

They’ve expanded their range to incorporate soul, R&B, and hip-hop into their arsenal, creating some of the most progressive funk music to date.

After numerous ensemble changes they finally settled on Zeviel Kamrat (lead guitar/vocals), Samira Lobby (lead vocals/dance moves), Miles Albert (bass), Max Pinder (keys/vocals), Charles DeMonnin (trumpet/percussion), and Sam Fox Hayward (drums).

One of their popular songs off the new album is “Jabooti,” which is an outright funk classic, with lively instrumentation and infectious lyrics.

Soul Vibrator’s new album features eight tracks, all with a different funky vibe, and impressive composition.

With a sound that can touch all generations, Soul Vibrator is delivering a special type of pure music, wrapped up in the moniker of funk.