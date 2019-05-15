Rising UK R&B star, Ricardo Williams delivers the R&B-drenched new project, ‘EP: Intermission Vol 1.’

Headed by the welcoming single, “Come Over,” featuring our fav Teedra Moses, the opus themes around stories of love and relationships with a sprinkle of loss. ‘Intermission’ spells out all the in-betweens of love, however, It’s a moment, a tangent in a wider conversation. It’s the beginning of an ongoing journey with highs and lows narrated with truth and consistency.

“I got to a point now where I know my music is better suited in the states,” Ricardo says about tapping into the American fan base.

Along with some of R&B’s top producers and songwriters, the new EP also boasts vocals from songstress Yummy Bingham on the song “All I Need.”

Check out ‘EP: Intermission Vol 1’ below and cop it here!