Singer/songwriter Shae Jacobs just put out his debut EP, What’s Hard To Say. A six-track project, Jacob’s debut EP is supposed to be the musical version of a comprehensive personal diary, with stories of love and loss from the male perspective.

This body of work is truly an introspective look into male emotions using pop/R&B vocals as the medium to convey the message. Each song gives a different perspective, providing another musical message. It’s also an example of how Jacobs can convey such emotion beyond his years.

Jacobs previously established himself as a multi-talented artist with songs exploring relationships, heartbreak, and healing. He’s managed to score collaborations with Cheat Codes, Sigrid, The Chainsmokers, Ty$, Plan B, Shift K3Y, Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, and Charlotte Lawrence.

Last year, he unveiled “Fxck Me Up,” “Space,” and “Jealous”; all of which are on “What’s Hard To Say.” However, this year he’s back with the EP which is now available on all streaming platforms.