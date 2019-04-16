R&B veteran Monica Brown supports her latest single, “Commitment,” by releasing an accompanying music video.

In the clip, directed by fellow R&B singer Teyana Taylor, Monica is fingerprinted and jailed over an undeclared crime, but we can only guess it was relationship driven. Behind bars, she details her relationship wants around special guests like Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and Summerella.

Serving as an anthem for women, “Commitment” shines bright through Monica’s glowing and breathtaking delivery as she outlines the bare necessities to please her.

“I Ain’t hard to please, I don’t need a lot / Just show me that you care,” Monica sings. “Can you be there when I need you most? / And when I say I don’t / Make me feel secure / Forever.”

Monica is readying her ninth studio album, Chapter 38, slated for some time this year via her label, Mondeenise Music.

“Chapter 38 Is Love, Joy, Pain, Heartbreak, Redemption & the ability to Stand strong morphed into song!! #StoryOfMyLife,” Monica recently announced. 38 is her current age.

Back in 2016, we reported that after two decades with RCA Records (Sony), the “So Gone” hitmaker was able to make her exit amicably. Her last major label album was 2015’s ‘Code Red.’