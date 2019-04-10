Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez taps East Atlanta crooner 6LACK for a duet version of her song “Imported,” which originally appeared on her sophomore EP, Being Human in Public.

On the track, both collaborators deliver raw and unapologetic vocals about their relationship outlooks.

“I’m under the covers / Like what happened here ain’t nothing sacred / Shit that got me fucked up is / I know that dude just saw me naked,” sings Jessie. “Not interested in a broken heart / But who’d a thought it’d take me ages? / I ended up here ’cause my girls said, “Fake it ’til you make it”.”

6LACK kicked off the revamp version of the song, insisting, “Hi, my name is 6LACK and sometimes people call me 6-LACK / I don’t mind because they stubborn, and my bank account is looking mighty fine / We can skip the wine and dine / Go straight for the wind and grind.”

He tries to offer Reyez some sexual freedom but with strings attached. “I ain’t slidin’ if you’re wit’ him / You gon’ have to leave him, I got morals,” adds 6LACK, who just performed at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival.

Jessie’s ‘Being Human in Public’ EP was released in October and featured the “Body Count” remix with Kehlani and Normani.