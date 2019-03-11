R&B/Soul veteran Angie Stone returns to the limelight with the brand new single, “Dinosaur.”

On the sultry track, backed by hard-hitting hip-hop drums, Stone schools women who can’t seem to let go of the past to move forward and trust again. And when sister Angie sings, we listen!

“You’re going to find what you’re looking for / Keep doing that research / And when it surfaces, it’s going to hurt,” Stone delivers. “And now you’re trying to figure out what’s worse / Look at you mad again / But you can’t be mad at him.”

“Dinosaur” will most likely appear on Stone‘s next studio album, which will be her eighth. She released her seventh studio effort back in November 2015 via Shanachie Records in collaboration with Conjunction Entertainment and TopNotch Music. The set debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums chart.

Welcome back Angie Stone – Check out “Dinosaur” below: