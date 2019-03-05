Video: Brian McKnight – When I’m Gone

R&B legend Brian McKnight recently premiered his new single, “When I’m Gone,” and now he’s back with a supporting music video.

On the emotional Tim Kelly-produced ballad, the veteran singer and songwriter paints a vivid picture of longing for a loved one when you are away from them. The video provides visual support for McKnight’s vintage lyrics as he is seen pondering around thinking about his lover while away working.

“Do you ever get lonely, like I do?” McKnight sings. “Tell me how much you miss me when I’m not there beside you.”

“When I’m Gone” is the latest release from McKnight’s upcoming fourteenth studio album, Bedtime Story, the follow-up to 2017’s Genesis.

McKnight says the LP will be “60 minutes of lovemaking.”