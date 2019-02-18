Guordan Banks samples the classic 80’s hit, “Yearning For Your Love,” by The Gap Band and gives it a modern day feel in his new single, “Can’t Keep Runnin’.”
On the effort, produced by Sap with additional production from Cosmic Caviar, the Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter delivers a nostalgic, feel-good vibe by way of lush melodies and intoxicating vocals. Gourdan has a unique way of formulating the right songs for his voice, and we’re definitely happy with the release… Repeat!
“I feel like people are afraid in relationships, but I believe to be free and go for it. What’s the worse that can happen?” says Guordan when he was asked what his thought process was when writing the song.
Guordan is currently in the studio working on his full-length project, which will be distributed through AWAL Recordings.
Born & raised in Philadelphia, Guordan’s first single “Keep You In Mind” landed him his first #1 record at Urban AC and later crossed over to Billboard’s Hot R&B Chart. The success of “Keep You In Mind” was followed up by a mega-remix featuring Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller. Aside from working on his own music, Guordan has created an impressive songwriting catalog that includes placements with John Legend, Lalah Hathaway, Keyshia Cole, 50 Cent, Meek Mill & more.