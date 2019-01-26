Dawn Richard Releases New Album ‘new breed’ + Drops “sauce” Video

As promised, Dawn Richard aka DAWN releases her much-anticipated new studio album, ‘new breed.’

The project follows her critically acclaimed trilogy projects, Goldenheart (2013), Blackheart (2015), and Redemptionheart (2016), and is headed by the conversational first single, “jealousy,” and the title track.

“‘new breed’ is out now and it’s number 1. this is a love letter to my city new orleans ‬‪to women who see themselves as kings, to brown girls who are constantly overlooked because they refused to be boxed in because of the color of their skin, to artists who don’t need genres to define them,” Dawn announced with the release on Instagram. “‬we got a number 1 album. God is real. And so are y’all. if you haven’t copped the album I really would appreciate the love for an artist doing all on her own. i love you.”

‘new breed’ features ten new songs from DAWN only as she continues to showcase her musical growth and eclectic beliefs. DAWN previously revealed that the project was inspired by her native New Orleans.

“This album speaks to the new breed of woman who is saying, “Me too,” who is saying, “I’m queer,” the new breed of man who is saying, “I’m choosing to be gay even if I’ve been straight my whole life,” the new breed of woman who is saying, “I’m trans,” the new breed of woman who is being unapologetic and saying, “I want to run for president, I am able to run for president,” DAWN tells PAPER. “Every woman, Natives who are finally speaking out and choosing that they want their own reservations, the pipeline — everyone is standing up and saying, “We deserve better, we are more.” That is what this album encompasses, and I feel like New Orleans was always that to me. We never shied away from our culture. We are one of the few cities that still stay true to it. We don’t let people build, there’s some places where you can build, you have to keep the outside the way it is. You cannot touch the layers. We fight very hard for the preservation of that, no matter how much they try to gentrify it, and it’s gentrified. You can’t take that away from us, so I feel like that’s a little bit of tradition being brought into the new.

To support the new album, DAWN shares a new music video for the seductive song, “Sauce,” produced Cole M.G.N &Hudson Mohawke.

Stream DAWN’s new breed, below. Buy it here.