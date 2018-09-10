DAWN Highlights Native Heritage in ‘Jealousy’ Video

DAWN shares a bit of her native New Orleans roots in her new video for her latest single, “Jealousy.”

Directed by Monty Marsh, the beginning of the clip shows Chief Montana of the Washitaw Nation explaining traditions in the tribe, which has origins deep in Dawn’s family. In the visual, Dawn wears a chief’s headdress as “one of the first women in history” to do so, according to a press release.

“The visual explains my roots in the Washitaw Nation Tribe,” explains DAWN. “I wanted to show New Orleans in a light most have never seen or are aware of. The Black Indian and Power of our traditional garb are shown in the visual. Chief Montana created my hand sewn headpiece representing the power of being both King and Queen. Our tribes spend all year beading these costumes to then dance and show off their work among other tribes. I used this practice as a metaphor for my response to his ex. Simply that I’ve put a lot of work beading and sewing my relationship, something she will never understand or never be able to do.”

Dawn Richard and Willie Taylor Lead ‘Kinky’ Soundtrack & Upcoming Film

About the song, Dawn explains “’Jealousy’ is a conversational record. Everyone experiences the encounter with their partners’ ex differently. This record explains how a ninth ward girl from New Orleans handled hers. The verse is my honest letter to the ex and her admission to jealousy is the hook. This song speaks on how jealousy can be a drug.”

In more Dawn news, the artist is currently working on her new album, which is due out in 2019. She’s also prepping to reunite with her former Danity Kane bandmates Aubrey O’Day and Shannon Bex on “The Universe Is Undefeated Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 28 in Stamford, Conn.