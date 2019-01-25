Summer Walker Drops ‘CLEAR’ EP & It’s Got Her Fans In Their Feelings!

Atlanta artist Summer Walker welcomed this weekend with a surprise release! The CLEAR EP is a composition of four live-recorded songs.

Fans are getting caught up in their feelings with the 11-minute-long album and have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts about the 22-year old’s project! “If y’all not listening to this new @IAMSUMMERWALKER EP. y’all bugging. Sis gave us 11 MINUTES but I got my entire life in 11 MINUTES,” a fan tweeted.

Some fans jokingly tweeted that the EP isn’t long enough…

Genuinely aggravated this Summer Walker is hitting the way it is but IT IS ONLY 4 SONGS pic.twitter.com/gx6i7ScZNo — Sim Simma ✨♏️ (@Macksim_) January 25, 2019 Summer walker really be having us hyped up on 4 songs😭 i need a full album so i can sap all day — Mali🦋 (@_malibae) January 25, 2019

…while others are getting their life regardless!

Summer walker truly is THAT girl. pic.twitter.com/zdUfT5z8Bg — 🦋 (@ashheaux) January 25, 2019 ty to summer walker for giving me some new simp music pic.twitter.com/WABDJ478Xk — Zakeya Robinson (@robinzaaa_) January 25, 2019

Summer is apart of the Interscope Records roster and it was recently announced that she is one of Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artists of 2019!

“I’m really humbled that Apple considered me for this campaign, it’s very appreciated and exciting,” Summer said of the accolade.

The singer released her breakout single “CPR” last April which has garnered over 18 million streams on Apple Music. Her follow-up single “Girls Need Love” +1’d her debut having accumulated over 56 million streams on Apple Music! In October, Summer dropped her Last Day Of Summer EP which reached critical acclaim amongst her hip hop and R&B peers.

“Summer Walker represents all the great qualities of R&B,” Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Director for Hip-Hop and R&B, boasted about the artist.

CLEAR is available now on all streaming platforms! Watch the live recording of the project below.

Written by Talia Oliver

Photo: Aiden Cullen