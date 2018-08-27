Atlanta’s Summer Walker Reminds Us That ‘Girls Need Love,’ Too

Summer Walker unveils the music video for “Girls Need Love” via LVRN/Interscope Records.

The cinematic visual unfolds with intoxicating nostalgia. In the clip, Summer takes it way back as a captivating narrative unfolds in an old school seventies-style roller rink. It matches the magic energy of the tune powered by robust vocals and impressive guitar-craft.

Next up, she will join the likes of H.E.R., Ella Mai, and more at Best Life Music Festival in Miami on September 15. She will also be opening for 6lack on his upcoming world tour.

Summer Walker is quietly carving out a niche of her own. Her breakout single “CPR” recently cracked 2 million Spotify streams as she garnered early praise from the likes of HotNewHipHop. 2018 promises to be a breakout year for this bold presence. Like the love child of Jimi Hendrix and Amy Winehouse, she brings a new fire and flavor to R&B.

@SUMMERWALKER