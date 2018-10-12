Singer Summer Walker Drops ‘CPR’ Video

Singer Summer Walker is unveiling the music video for her single “CPR,” a standout track.

With a very artistic feel, “CPR” is a sleek and seductive track that goes beyond the typical R&B feel. Directed by Lacey Duke, the visual brings out the track’s lyrical confessions and nocturnal moods. A pastiche of intimate edits, the clip captures the soulful spark of the song, bringing listeners up-close-and-personal with the R&B songstress. “CPR” is on the fast track to becoming a definitive hit for Summer Walker.

The beginning of the music video was shot in the streets of Atlanta. More specifically, along North Avenue, depicting Summer coming out of the infamous Goodfellas restaurant.

When speaking about the creation of the video, she says, “It was a cool experience shooting ‘CPR,’ I just always like the behind-the-scenes stuff. Lighting, design, and how a room transforms before and after. Seeing how they create everything is fun to me.”

Summer Walker is quietly carving out a niche of her own. Signed to LVRN/Interscope Records, her breakout single “CPR” has garnered early praise. 2018 promises to be a breakout year for this bold presence. Like the love child of Jimi Hendrix and Amy Winehouse, she brings a new fire and flavor to R&B.

In the coming weeks, Summer will be opening for 6lack on his From East Atlanta With Love tour. Expect more big things to come soon!