Lucky Daye Hypnotizes With ‘Karma’ Single

Emerging R&B artist Lucky Daye electrifies with his latest release “Karma,” the first release from Lucky’s II, which is the second installment of his debut album, Painted, due out later this year via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

On the record, the singer and songwriter seems to draw inspiration from artists like Aaliyah, Ginuwine, and more for a gumbo of sounds and melodies that spans decades.

“Karma” follows the release of Lucky’s I, which is comprised of the first five tracks from Painted and includes Lucky’s debut single “Roll Some Mo.” To date, the track has been streamed over 6 million times worldwide.

Starting February 12th in Vancouver, Lucky will hit the road with Ella Mai on her “The Debut Tour.”

Earlier this month he made headlines by becoming Vevo’s latest DSCVR Artist for 2019—an honor shared with previous alumni, including Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Tove Lo, and many more. Watch his VEVO DSCVR performances of “Roll Some Mo” and “Concentrate.”

Born and raised in New Orleans, Lucky Daye spent his formative years in a religious cult—of which his mother was a member. Barred from any and all “secular music,” he taught himself melodies by singing Bible verses and Dr. Seuss rhymes. Once mom fled the cult, life quieted until Hurricane Katrina hit and literally washed life as he knew it away. The family fled to Tyler, TX, but Lucky aimed to launch a career in music. He made his way to Atlanta, where he spent some time recording before seeking a brighter future in music in LA. Once there, he met D’Mile and crafted Painted, which takes you through a journey of Lucky’s life experiences.

Released under Keep Cool/RCA Records, his story unfolds by way of the smoky full-spectrum R&B on the record. With the release of Painted, Lucky enters the music world with a powerful debut, leaving his footprint and fortifying the groundwork to become the next rising star in R&B.