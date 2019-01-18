Contemporary Jazz guitarist Norman Brown joins forces with R&B Diva Deniece Williams for a sultry remake of her 1970s hit, “Free” (from her gold-certified This Is Niecy album).

Brown declares, “My blending and crossing of styles happens organically by allowing the content to reveal its elements. There are only two kinds of music – ‘good and bad.'”

The new rendition will appear on Brown’s forthcoming album, The Highest Act of Love, slated for release on February 22, 2019 via Shanachie Entertainment.

The Grammy Award-winning Contemporary Jazz/R&B Guitarist/Singer has sold over two million albums and is a mainstay on the contemporary jazz charts. Pioneering guitarist George Benson calls Brown one of the greatest guitarists around today.

Brown has made a career of churning out the ‘good stuff’ for over two decades. His unique elixir of urban contemporary jazz has allowed him to garner a devoted international following and an impressive career as a leader. He has also collaborated with the likes of Brian McKnight, Kirk Whalum, Miki Howard, Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Dave Koz, Everette Harp andChanté Moore, to name a few.

Be “Free” below: