Music Icon Chaka Khan Announces ‘Hello Happiness’ Release Date; Unwraps Album Cover & New Video

After making her return with the singles “Like Sugar” and “Hello Happiness,” Queen of Funk Chaka Khan announces the release date for her new studio album, Hello Happiness.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner will deliver the new project on February 15, 2019 via Major Lazer’s Diary Records / Island Records.

According to a press release:

‘Hello Happiness’ is an album which sets Chaka Khan’s timeless vocal to an empowering collection of songs with cutting-edge production. With an eye on the future and a respect for the past, Chaka Khan has delivered an album with the contemporary edge to entice newcomers to her world-class talent and the quality to excite long-term fans.

Accompanying the release news are the album cover art and a music video for title track, “Hello Happiness,” which serves as a tribute to the life-affirming power of music. The Sam Pilling-directed clip depicts a series of characters whose true intentions are revealed as their individual stories gradually merge into a plot in which they’re all interconnected. Filmed in Los Angeles, its grainy, washed out palette recalls some of the classic ‘70s movies.

‘Hello Happiness’ is now available to pre-order from ChakaKhan.lnk.to/HelloHappinessPR with ‘Like Sugar’ and the title track both provided as instant downloads. It will be released on vinyl, digital, CD and cassette.

Chaka Khan is one of the world’s most gifted and celebrated musicians. A songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka has influenced generations of recording artists. She has the rare ability to sing in multiple genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music, jazz and classical. Throughout her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up 10 US #1 singles; seven RIAA certified gold singles; and ten RIAA certified gold and platinum albums. Her list of high profile fans and collaborators, past and present, includes Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Quincy Jones, and Mary J. Blige.

After forty years in music, ‘Hello Happiness’ celebrates a lifetime in music and proves that Chaka Khan is as inspiring as ever.