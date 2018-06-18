Chaka Khan Releases Funky, Sweet New Single, ‘Like Sugar’

The incomparable Chaka Khan is back with a new single called “Like Sugar,” and it’s oh, so sweet.

With an authentically funky bassline that rivals the funk classics of the 70s and 80s, the song (produced by Switch) sees Chaka singing of savory temptations when it comes to her love interest.

“It’s like sugar/ So sweet/ Good enough to eat,” she sings.

“Like Sugar” stems from her long-awaited new album, marking Khan’s first studio album since 2007’s Grammy-winning Funk This.

Listen to “Like Sugar,” its remix, and it’s extended mix below.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America)