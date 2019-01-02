Chaka Khan Spreads Love With Funky New Single, ‘Hello Happiness’

Chaka Khan kicks off 2019 in a great place and she’s making it known on her brand new single, “Hello Happiness.” On the feel-good, dance-ready offering, the Queen of Funk aims to bring joy and love to her listeners while showcasing her ever-so-solid powerhouse delivery.

“Hello Happiness” is the second single from Khan’s forthcoming album “Goodbye Sadness, Hello Happiness,” slated to arrive this year via Diary Records. The single follows the previously released “Like Sugar.”

“Music makes me sing / Goodbye sadness / Hello happiness,” Chaka sings on the chorus of the disco-infused, funky track.

Prior to the release of “Hello Happiness,” Khan kicked off the new year as the grand marshal of the Rose Bowl Parade on January 1st.

“Excited to announce my new single “Hello Happiness” is out today 🔥 🎼 Thank you for the 💜 @bbcradio1 & everyone for making this possible‼️💋,” Chaka announced.

Stream “Hello Happiness” below: