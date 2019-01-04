Grammy-winning R&B/Soul artist, John Legend is sticking to his guns as to why he decided to appear in the controversial ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary.

The “All of Me” hitmaker is the biggest celebrity name to speak on camera as part of the six-hour Lifetime docuseries, which spotlights allegations of pedophilia and non-consensual sex against R&B veteran R. Kelly. Legend said it was “an easy decision,” while Kelly continues to deny any wrongdoing.

“We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice,” John tweeted. “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f**k about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. Also, I’m happy to support the work of people like my friends at (nonprofit organization) @ALongWalkHome who have been speaking out on behalf of the survivors for a long time.”

Legend’s friend is producer Dream Hampton, who was unable to draw participation from other big names in music. She revealed in an interview that Lady Gaga, JAY-Z, Questlove, Mary J. Blige, and Erykah Badu had refused to appear on her show.

‘Surviving R. Kelly’ aired Thursday night and brought disgust to many viewers.

R. Kelly has threatened to sue Lifetime over the documentary, which features testimony from his accusers and members of his inner circle who have come forward for the first time with new allegations that Kelly has sexually, mentally and physically abused women. Many viewers say members of his inner circle giving testimony should be accountable as well.