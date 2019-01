Recently hitting 1 million streams on Spotify, Yasmeen is proving she’s a stable force in the R&B world.

Recently blessing us with “Made to Win,” the singer and songwriter return with the new single “One More Drink,” a catchy anthem for women everywhere.

Yasmeen relates to her audience, with a subject we all know too well. Everyone has drunk dialed a time or two. The song was written by herself and song partner Rashied Arekat.

Listen to “One More Drink” below!