New Music: Yasmeen – ‘Made to Win’

Yasmeen is a Singersroom favorite as we’ve showcased her previous singles that have been catching huge waves on Spotify.

Her prior release, “Half of Me,” is almost at 1 million streams, so it’s no surprise she felt it was time to drop, “Made to Win.” The acoustic ballad puts focus on her vocal range, and like before, she delivers.

Yasmeen says, “It’s important in life to always take a step back from what we’re doing to just analyze our journey, but share it with others. We’re living in an era where we create a perception for people that only showcases what we want to share. We share our accomplishments, but rarely do we share what it takes to reach those accomplishments – the doors that have closed, the people that have doubted you, the moments of darkness. I wanted to write a song that talked about those moments. Acoustic, stripped back – just me, my guitar, and my words. No matter how dark it gets, just know that you’ll always reach the light because we were Made to Win. ”

Listen now:

