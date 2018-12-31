Conya Doss Delights With ‘Back to Us’

Veteran R&B songstress Conya Doss released her eighth studio album, Clear, back in October 2018. The project, which is a great listen from start to finish, features the previously released single, “I’m Trying,” as well as this newbie, “Back to Us.”

“Back to Us” is a succulent, mid-tempo groove that’s ripe for a 2-Step, but stimulating for a night of chilling or romping with a lover.

It’s safe to say, we are digging it wholeheartedly!

Press play and enjoy “Back to Us” as you bring in the New Year.