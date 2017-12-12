Conya Doss Returns With New Single “I’m Trying”

Conya Doss makes her return with the new single “I’m Trying,” a soulful, jazzy offering that sees the veteran vocalist being accountable for her own actions in her relationship.

I’m aware / I recognize, the things I haven’t done quite right,” she sings. “I share the blame, open my eyes to the hurt and pain I caused him / I’m willing to compromise.”

“I’m Trying” carries a powerful message — It takes two — and if one party doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain then the next stage is demise. This is a truth that works in various life relationships.

“I’m Trying” will appear on Doss’ eighth studio album, which is slated to arrive in 2018.

Listen to “I’m Trying” below and take a page out of Doss’ book while you’re at it: