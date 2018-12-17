Marsha Ambrosius Announces ‘NYLA Tour’ (Dates)

Multi-Grammy nominated recording artist Marsha Ambrosius has announced the “NYLA” tour, which kicks off on January 27 in Las Vegas, NV, at the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. The 29-city jaunt will make stops in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Washington DC, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before concluding in Baton Rouge, LA, at The Varsity Theatre on March 17. Labelmate and singer/songwriter Elle Varner will join Ambrosius on several dates.

The new trek will support Ambrosius’ latest album, NYLA, released in September 2018. Her third solo studio effort, which follows 2014’s ‘Friends & Lovers,’ is headed by the lead single, “Old Times,” as well as “Flood” and “Luh Ya.”

In addition to performing her new songs, Ambrosius will delight fans with favorites like “Butterflies,” “Say Yes,” “Hope She Cheats…,” among others.

VIP presale tickets are available on Wednesday, December 19 (premium seating, meet & greet, exclusive merchandise) with general public ticketing starting on Friday, December 21. All tickets can be purchased via www.marshamarshamarsha.com.

Marsha Ambrosius recently wrapped the “50 Intimate Nights” tour with the incomparable Grammy award-winning R&B veteran Maxwell.

NYLA TOUR DATES:

Jan. 27 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas*

Jan. 29 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

Jan. 30 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Jan. 31 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Feb. 1 San Diego, CA HOB San Diego

Feb. 7 Cleveland, OH HOB Cleveland

Feb. 9 Chicago, IL Patio Theater

Feb. 10 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Feb. 16 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theatre*

Feb. 17 Washington DC The Howard Theatre*

Feb. 19 Boston, MA City Winery*

Feb. 21 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage*

Feb. 22 New York, NY Sony Hall*

Feb. 23 Buffalo, NY The Tralf*

Feb. 24 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts (TLA)*

Feb. 28 South Bend, IN Venue TBD

Mar. 1 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Mar. 2 Fort Wayne, IN Rhinehart Music Center

Mar. 3 Detroit, MI Sound Board at the Motor City Casino Hotel

Mar. 5 Nashville, TN City Winery*

Mar. 7 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Mar. 8 Austin, TX One World Theatre*

Mar. 9 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

Mar. 10 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

Mar. 12 Atlanta, GA City Winery*

Mar. 13 Atlanta, GA City Winery*

Mar. 15 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

Mar. 16 New Orleans, LA HOB New Orleans

Mar. 17 Baton Rouge, LA The Varsity Theatre

*Elle Varner will not be appearing in this market