Marsha Ambrosius Drops Video For New Single, ‘Old Times’

Recently, Marsha Ambrosius released the emotional visual for her new single, “Old Times.”

Produced by DJ Camper, the single features Marsha’s signature melodic vocals as she reminds her lover of their longtime love as he navigates the streets to get home to their family.

The video was shot and directed in Atlanta by The RiskTakerz (of Gucci Mane, Future, and 2Chainz video fame), and replicates the same feeling, adding symbolic imagery that has made headline news of violence against African-American people by authorities in the U.S. She sits and waits at home with her real-life daughter Nyla for her partner a to arrive. Will he make it home safely?

Marsha is also gearing up to release her third album NYLA on September 14 via Entertainment One (eOne), which is the follow up to her 2014 release Friends & Lovers. The album will feature production by Focus, Stereotypes, Harmony Samuels as well as a heartfelt collaboration with PJ Morton. “Old Times” is currently available on all digital platforms (click here).

Regarding the process of the album, Marsha states “I had a lot of pent-up energy, and channeling all of the energy into the music is what helped save my sanity. Poems turned into melodies and then a bunch of songs, which was like my personal therapy in a sense.” She goes on, “From beginning to end, it’s me letting go of everything I wanted to let go of in my life and experiencing things all over again through Nyla’s eyes.”

In addition, Ambrosius will be serenading fans in New Orleans at the 2018 ESSENCE Festival on Saturday, July 7 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (click here for the schedule). She will be performing chart-topping hits spanning across almost 2 decades including “Far Away,” “Say Yes” “Butterflies” “Hope She Cheats…,” “Late Nights & Early Mornings” and introducing new songs from the incredible upcoming album “NYLA.”