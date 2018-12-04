Ariana Grande Smashes Vevo Views Record

Ariana Grande adds another historic win to her prestigious career. The Pop Star’s latest music video for “thank u, next” broke a Vevo streaming record by becoming the fastest video to reach 100 million views. Grande accomplished the feat in under four days following the release of the video on Friday, November 30 at 3pm ET.

“We are completely floored by the performance that we are seeing for this video and how our audience continues to flock to it,” says Vevo’s Head of Content, Programming & Marketing JP Evangelista. “It’s one thing to have a video premiere that comes out of the gate strong and entirely something else for it to continue to sustain that momentum over time. All signs indicate that ‘thank u, next’ will be a chart-topper for us for weeks to come and will contend with many of our top all-time most viewed videos. Congratulations are in order once again to Ariana, Hannah Lux Davis and the entire family at Republic Records.”

The visual features Kris Jenner playing Ariana’s mom as well as a playful representation of some iconic romantic comedies. The scenes feature cameos from Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger, Daniella Monet, Elizabeth Gillies, and Stefanie Drummond.

On”thank u, next,” Grande reunites with frequent collaborators including writing partner Victoria Monét and producers Tommy Brown (TBHits), Michael Foster and Charles Anderson and shares a message to her exes.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match,” she sings of Ex-beau Big Sean. “Wrote some songs about Ricky. Now I listen and laugh,” she coos in reference to former backup dancer Ricky Alvarez. “Even almost got married. And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” she admits of her most recent break-up before fitting in a tribute to Mac Miller. “Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm, cause he was an angel.” Moving into the chorus, she thanks each of her former lovers for the impact on her life. “I’ve loved, and I’ve lost. But that’s not what I see. So, look what I got. Look what you taught me,” she adds.