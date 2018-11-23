Respect! Kelly Rowland Drops Unapologetic New Single, “Kelly”

Put some respect on Kelly Rowland’s name!

The veteran R&B singer returns with the trap single, aptly titled “Kelly,” and after listening, you may look at her in a new light.

“Kelly” is a self-affirmation, self-worth anthem for anyone that feel they’ve been taken advantage of, looked over, or talked about. For Rowland, who is typically quiet, it seems like she’s taking notes from her sister Beyonce as she fires off raw and unapologetic vocals about her lavish and happy life.

“Kelly don’t really give a f*ck how you feel / Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ ni*ga / Kelly got a foot on your throat ni*ga,” she proclaims on the confidence-building, bass-heavy record.

The new single is Kelly’s first in over five years, and it may set the stage for a new solo album, which she previously said will be “extremely personal.”

“If I feel it or think it and it touches me in some way, then I think it’s going to do that to somebody else, too,” she previously stated, insisting there are six tracks that she’s in love with, but she wants five more. “The record about my mother I have yet to put into words, and it will be the hardest record I will ever write …It’s about love, loss, and gain and whether it’s professional or with family or whatever, it’s just honest. I had no choice but to be honest and authentic with this record: it’s about friendship and marriage.”

We see you Kelly!