Kelly Rowland Talks New Album, Destiny’s Child Coachella Reunion, & More

Kelly Rowland has been a judge on ‘The Voice Australia,’ and while making her temporary home Down Under, she recently caught up with ‘Vogue Australia’ for an interview. In the revealing sit-down, Rowland dished on many things such as the direction of her new album, growing up with Beyonce, the Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella, and much more.

Regarding her forthcoming album, she admits she took a break from the music spotlight: It has been five years since her last album, Talk a Good Game. But she continued to record on the low; her inspiration stemming from becoming a mother and losing her mother all in the span of a month.

“It hit a switch in me about the greatness and beauty, the quickness and simplicity of life. People just want to be happy,” she said. “I still wanted to record. I still felt like I was missing something. The third year just came and left so fast. The fourth year I said: ‘I have to get to work’ and now I’m ready to release some music!” She laughs, adding: “I felt like I wasted so much time, and it was my husband who actually called me out on it. He said: ‘Babe, as great as those records were, I think you were nervous, you got gun-shy’, and when he said that it was like boom, a gong went off.”

Regarding the direction of the new record, Rowland says it will be “extremely personal.” “If I feel it or think it and it touches me in some way, then I think it’s going to do that to somebody else, too.” There are six tracks that she’s in love with, but she wants five more. “The record about my mother I have yet to put into words, and it will be the hardest record I will ever write …It’s about love, loss and gain and whether it’s professional or with family or whatever, it’s just honest. I had no choice but to be honest and authentic with this record: it’s about friendship and marriage.”

Back in April, Kelly hit the stage once again with her DC3 sister Beyonce and Michelle for a Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella, or should we say “Beychella.” She recalled the experience was “so much fun” to see her kids running around and with Bey’s kids as they rehearsed and seeing the reaction of fans after keeping the reunion a secret. “We rehearsed like crazy. I would go back to LA and we would be in rehearsals. They were intense. It was so much fun. When we finished I was sad, thank God Michelle and Bey were still in town, so I could still see them. It spoiled me all the time we were able to spend together, but that creative time is pretty remarkable when we are together.That’s the fun part; it’s the sweetest thing: they are going to be friends, because we are all so close. Coachella was awesome.”

Read the rest of Kelly’s ‘Vogue Australia’ interview HERE.