Jennifer Lopez Supports ‘Second Act’ Film With ‘Limitless’ Song

Veteran singer and actress Jennifer Lopez delivers new music in the form of “Limitless,” an original song from her forthcoming film, ‘Second Act.’

Penned by Sia, “Limitless” hits home with glowing vocals and undeniable charisma by J.Lo with music that delivers a timely, empowering, and inspiring message. The song was first heard during J.Lo’s performance at the American Music Awards.

‘Second Act’ opens in theaters nationwide on December 21 with “Limitless” emphasizing the powerful message of the movie – the only thing stopping you is you.

“Limitless” Follows other 2018 music releases from J.Lo, including “Us” and the big and bold banger “Dinero” [feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B].

Directed by Peter Segal, STXfilms’ Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid in Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. That is until she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts and that it is never too late for a Second Act. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, and Milo Ventimiglia.

