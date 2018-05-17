Jennifer Lopez Taps Cardi B and DJ Khaled For ‘Denero’

Jennifer Lopez wants more “Dinero,” and she calls on DJ Khaled and fellow Bronx bombshell Cardi B to help her secure more bags.

On her uptempo, bilingual new single, the superstar delivers braggadocious lyrics about “getting checks like Nike.” Although J.Lo is in a committed relationship with Alex Rodriguez, she also professes her love for the green aka “Benjamin Franco.”

“Yo quiero dinero, I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow,” sings J.Lo over the bachata-inspired beat.

Don’t get it twisted, this girl works hard for the money. “I’m a workaholic,” Lopez told Harpers Bazaar recently. “My instinct is to fill every single minute of my life with work, so I’ve had to learn balance. When you take on too much, that can be the enemy of great.”

She continued: “I’m not one of those media darlings,” Lopez says. “I didn’t get kissed into this business. I’m from the Bronx. I had to find my way, so I’ve always felt like I had to prove myself. Maybe that’s a good drive to have. I never settle for mediocre.”

J.Lo recently shot a video for the song with Cardi and Khaled, and will perform “Dinero” for the first time at this Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.