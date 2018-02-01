Jennifer Lopez Releases New Single, “Us”

Jennifer Lopez has her hands in plenty a projects, but it looks like music is back to being a priority again.

In a pleasant surprise, the singer, actress, and businesswoman drop the brand new single, “Us,” a dance-infused gem that sees her spreading love in the air.

“Don’t wake me if I’m dreaming,” Jenny from the Block delivers on the party-rocking offering. “Could you be the one without a doubt? / Could I be for your keeping? / Could it be us?”

“Us” will appear on JLo’s forthcoming ninth studio album, due out later this year and will reportedly feature Cardi B. Also, a Spanish remix of “Us” featuring J Balvin should be coming our way soon.

JLo’s last album was 2014’s A.K.A., which featured the singles “I Luh Ya Papi,” “First Love,” and “Booty.”