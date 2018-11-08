DAWN to Launch New Era With ‘new breed’

DAWN season is upon us again!

The DK3 member announces the new album, new breed, the follow-up to her critically acclaimed trilogy projects, Goldenheart (2013), Blackheart (2015), and Redemptionheart (2016). The forthcoming release, due out Jan. 25, 2019, will draw inspirations from DAWN’s upbringing in New Orleans.

“It’s been 3 years since I released the heart trilogy. I debated about putting out another project because being indie is not easy. I went back home to New Orleans and realized how much this city has shaped me into the woman I am and how much I missed the girl I was before the industry shit,” said DAWN. “Our city has made us strong. I survived this industry, assault, misogyny, racism, colorism, homelessness, and so much more because we were taught to be warriors like the black Indians in our family before us. to dance and sing through our pain. so here is a small project about what it means to be a ninth ward girl from jonlee before the industry shit.”

‘new breed’ is headed by the “conversational” first single, “jealousy,” and the newly released title track (listen below). The 10 tracks, which were mostly self-produced, tribute NO’s culture, sights, and sounds. The album combines traditional forms of R&B and DAWN’s own electronic sounds, with contributions from Cole M.G.N (Christine & The Queens, Ariel Pink), Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Sia), and Hudson Mohawke.

‘new breed’ Tracklisting

1. “the nine (intro)”

2. “new breed”

3. “spaces”

4. “dreams and converse”

5. “shades”

6. “jealousy”

7. “sauce”

8. “vultures | wolves”

9. “we, diamonds”

10. “ketchup and po boys (outro)”

DAWN is currently on tour with Danity Kane, as well as Kimbra, through early January.