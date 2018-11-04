Video: H.E.R. – Could’ve Been Feat. Bryson Tiller

On the heels of her newly released EP, I Used To Know Her: Part 2, H.E.R. unwraps a music video for “Could’ve Been,” featuring Bryson Tiller.

Lifted from her August EP, I Used to Know HER: The Prelude, the duo deliver heartstrings pulling melodies over enticing production.

In the video, directed by Lacey Duke, H.E.R. foregoes her signature shades, giving fans a more in-depth look into the rising R&B star. The duo show off their magnetic chemistry throughout passionate interactions throughout the clip.

“Could’ve Been” is currently climbing up the Urban AC charts.

Meanwhile, Bryson is readying his new album Serenity, the follow-up to last year’s True to Self.