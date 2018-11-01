Trey Songz – Shootin’ Shots Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Tory Lanez

Trey Songz is back with another newbie, this one called “Shootin’ Shots,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tory Lanez. The new offering follows the 2 Chainz and Yo Gotti-assisted “How Dat Sound,” released in early October (2018).

On the track, which samples SWV’s “Can We Get Kinky,” featuring Missy Elliott and Timbaland, the collaborators deliver feel-good vocals and melodies on why they are diggin’ certain females.

“Two hundred bands when I walk through / I double back when I saw you / I paid the way for your chauffeur / We setting goals for the culture,” coos Trey on the lead verse.

In addition to new music, Trey will star in the upcoming thriller Blood Brother. He plays a cop named Sonny, whose childhood friend Jake (Jack Kesy) is on a revenge trip against people he thinks betrayed him after a crime they committed goes south. The film, which also stars Fetty Wap, hits theaters and VOD on Nov. 30.