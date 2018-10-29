Ray BLK Releases New ‘Empress EP’

UK singer and songwriter Ray BLK hopes to inspire the masses with her new ‘Empress EP.’

The 8-song project is headed by the hard-hitting, youth crime-themed lead single “Run Run,” the equally powerful follow-up title track, “Empress,” and explores difficult and complex issues with genuine understanding, depth, humor, and candor.

“A huge thank you to these beautiful girls & their parents for letting them join me for the cover,” Ray BLK says about the project’s cover artwork, which sees her sitting on a wall with several youths. She adds about the project, “This project is to uplift, encourage and inspire everyone who’s ever felt like they’re not good enough because of what they look like or where they come from. This one’s for the new generation.”

Ray’s love for the youth goes well beyond this ‘Empress EP;’ she recently wrapped a school tour across London, which aimed to motivate and empower young people aged 12-18 by sharing stories and offering advice.

“I feel proud when my music connects with people,” says the 23-year-old, real name Rita Ekwere, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Catford, South London.

Lyrically, RAY’s music is very candid; she isn’t trying to gloss over situations and paint her life as a fairytale. “I say it how it is,” she admits. “The music that I love is the stuff that gives it to you raw. Then you can really connect with it.” The surname BLK that she’s adopted, is a constant reminder of her values: Building Living Knowing.

‘Empress EP’ is the follow-up to Ray BLK’s debut EP ‘Durt.’ Stream the new EP below!