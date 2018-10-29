Avery Wilson Returns With New EP, ‘FYI’

R&B artist Avery Wilson returns with new music in the form of the new EP, ‘FYI.’ The 5-song project highlights the singer and songwriter’s growth as an artist while giving a birdseye view of his evolution as a young man and artist in the entertainment industry.

“I’m really excited to now have original music out, that I believe in. I want people to feel my heart, just as much as they hear my voice in,” Avery explains.

‘FYI’ was written and produced entirely by Avery, who we last spoke to in 2015 after his stint on “The Voice” (Season 3).

At only 16, Avery received national attention on The Voice, catching the attention of the legendary Clive Davis. Under the direction of Clive’s leadership, Avery honed his singing and performance skills gaining a reputation as a promising R&B vocalist.

