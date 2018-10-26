Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Drop Joint Album ‘Mih-Ty’ (Stream)

It’s finally here! Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih’s much-anticipated joint album, Mih-Ty, has arrived.

The 11-songs project is headed by the previously released singles “The Light,” “Goin Thru Some Thangz,” and “New Level,” and features appearances from French Montana (“FYT”) and Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa (“Surrounded”).

“I’m so excited for one,” Ty told Beats 1 back in May 2018 about the opus. “It’s nothing but smashes. We did it with my bro Hitmaka. He produced the whole shit, so it’s like a consistent album of bangers. I promise you, we probably did like eight sessions, maybe less than that, and we got like 60 songs, and we had to choose like 13-14. So there’s leftovers from that project that we could probably give away to some of the homies.”

Jeremih’s 2015 release, Late Nights (December 2015) was his third Def Jam album, which contained a trio of double-platinum R&B/hip-hop/pop crossover hits: “Don’t Tell ‘Em” (featuring YG), “Planes” (featuring J. Cole), and “Oui.”

Ty Dolla $ign’s last album was Beach House 3 back in 2017, and he came out with a deluxe edition of the album earlier this year. He recently wrapped up a tour alongside Lil Uzi Vert and G-Eazy last month.

Stream Mih-Ty below via Apple Music or Spotify.

