Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih – Goin Thru Some Thangz

Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih will release their highly-anticipated joint album ‘Mihty’ on October 22.

To continue to create buzz around the pending project, the duo premieres the new single, “Goin Thru Some Thangz,” a record that follows the previously released “The Light” and “New Level.”

On the smooth and melodic “Goin Thru Some Thangz,” both singers bring their unique stylings for a captivating offering.

Jeremih’s 2015 release, Late Nights (December 2015) was his third Def Jam album, which contained a trio of double-platinum R&B/hip-hop/pop crossover hits: “Don’t Tell ‘Em” (featuring YG), “Planes” (featuring J. Cole), and “Oui.”

Ty Dolla $ign’s last album was Beach House 3 back in 2017, and he came out with a deluxe edition of the album earlier this year. He recently wrapped up a tour alongside Lil Uzi Vert and G-Eazy last month.