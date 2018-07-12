It’s All Fun & Games in Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s “The Light” Video

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign drop the fun video for their collab “The Light,” a cut from their forthcoming joint-project, MihTY.

Produced by HitMaka (Yung Berg), the track starts off with a familiar sample of Keni Burke’s “Risin’ to the Top.” The lyrical content features both R&B hitmakers singing about hookup possibilities.

The visual sees the duo kickin’ it in a skating rink parking lot (Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, Calif., to be exact), choppin’ it up with all the flyest people in attendance. A dance battle breaks out thanks to social media sensation Dan “Dancing Dan” Rue.

Both Jeremih and Ty are prepping to work with Teyana Taylor; Ty will grace a joint album with the G.O.O.D. Music singer while Jeremih is set to tour with Taylor this summer.