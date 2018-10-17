Tamia Tells Her Man, “It’s Yours”

One of the best things we men want to hear from our women is “It’s Yours,” and ladies if you need a road map on how to deliver your message, veteran R&B songstress Tamia is here to lead you to the promise land (lol). On her latest single, produced by Lil Ronnie, the sultry singer/songwriter oozes sensuality through lush and intoxicating vocals while telling us how she pleases her man.

“Don’t sleep too hard when I’m laying beside you because baby I might want some,” Tamia sings. “Don’t be alarmed when my hands start to touch your body.”

That’s right ladies, no need to wait for us to get the party started, tap in for some mutual satisfaction.

“It’s Yours” is the latest release from Tamia’s seventh studio album, ‘Passion Like Fire,’ released last month (September 2018) on 21 Entertainment Group/Plus 1 Music Group/Entertainment One (eOne). The set also features the previously issued #1 single “Leave It Smokin’,” as well as “Today I do,” a wonderfully-crafted wedding song, and the sweet and melodic ballad, “Deeper.”

Tamia is currently on the final dates of her “Passion Like Fire Tour,” which will conclude on October 26 at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

Listen to “It’s Yours” below: