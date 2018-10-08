J. Holiday Wants a “25 To Life” Sentence

Grammy-nominated R&B artist J. Holiday is ready to commit to a special female companion on his comeback single, “25 To Life.” Produced by Milk n Sizz, on the bouncy track, the Washington, D.C. native goes back to his signature sound as he delivers soulful vocals and lush melodies about loving a woman long term.

“You want all my freedom, take my rights / I’m sleepless for you, don’t turn to plan at this time,” Holiday soulfully delivers. “I hope this makes us even, girl / I know the shit I put you through, never gets any easier / But this time, I’m tellin’ you / I just wanna spend my time lovin’ you, only you / Give me 25 to life and, baby, I’ll give it all up for you, only you.”

The new single comes on the heels of some controversy for Holiday, so it will be a waiting game to see how his efforts are received by his core fan base, women. Earlier this year, Holiday slammed artists like Beyonce, SZA, and Cardi B for using pain in their music.

“Understand this, I got daughters, man,” he said. “Cardi B, Beyonce, SZA — all y’all motherf*ckers — stop using that f*cking pain to make it okay to say some bullsh*t on your record and get nominated for a Grammy for going through some bullsh*t. Because so have I as a black motherf*cking man.”

Holiday’s controversial position arose from the lack of Black male representations within the nominations of the 2018 Grammys, especially in his genre of R&B.

Listen to “25 To Life” below: