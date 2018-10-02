Beyonce’s Legal Battle Against “Feyonce” Hits a Bump

Beyonce’s trademark battle with the owners of a Texas company is not shaping up in her favor. A

The music superstar and her legal team argue that Feyonce, Inc., which sells products under the moniker, violates her mark because it plays on the “Beyonce” name.

Beyonce wanted the firm’s owners to cease selling their goods, which reportedly feature phrases and lyrics from her hit song Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It). In addition, she claims the company is capitalizing on her 2008 release by infringing on her trademarks and copyrights, which she believed would cause “irreparable harm” to her business reputation – as she had no control over the quality of the products.

In addition. Beyonce wanted stake on all profits from the unofficial merchandise, damages, and a permanent injunction on any future items, but U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan has shut down her request, ruling Feyonce’s existence would not create confusion in the marketplace.

“A rational jury might or might not conclude that the pun here is sufficient to dispel any confusion among the purchasing public,” Judge Nathan wrote in her ruling. The lawmaker also ordered the parties to discuss a possible settlement and trial dates and she scheduled the next hearing for November 1.

Beyonce did not comment on the ruling, but Feyonce, Inc. bosses previously claimed their business was not named after the star, instead insisting it’s just the phonetic way of pronouncing ‘fiancee’ or ‘fiance,’ citing their products are marketed at engaged couples.