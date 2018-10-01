Victoria Monet – ‘Life After Love Part 2’ EP

After blessing us with songs like “Freak” and “New Love,” Sacramento, CA native Victoria Monet drops off her latest body of work, Life After Love Part 2.

Serving as her fourth EP, the 8-song project highlights “the joys of finding oneself and welcoming new relationships that the world has to offer.” The opus is a continuation from Life After Love Part 1, which touched on relatable feelings including the beginning stages of loss and heartbreak.

A veteran songwriter, Monet has penned songs for veteran artists like Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Nas, Fifth Harmony and many more.