Victoria Monet Drops 90s-Inspired Video For “New Love”

Victoria Monet keeps the visual coming, this one for her new single, “New Love.”

The 90’s-inspired video captures the easy, breezy vibe of the summer, which includes dancing and drinking at a backyard party. The clip also showcases Monet enjoying time with some girlfriends as well as her eye candy. A JaQuel Knight choreographed and directed video, “New Love” gives the feel of authentic of a girl next door type of vibe.

“New Love” comes following visuals for “Freak” and a remix featuring rapper Bia. Monet also penned a few tracks for Ariana Grande’s new album, ‘Sweetener.’

Monet has set the tone for fans to anticipate the release of her own project and fourth EP which is expecting a fourth quarter 2018 release.

