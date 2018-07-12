Victoria Monet Antes Up ‘Freak’ With New Remix Video Ft. Rapper Bia

Victoria Monet gets rapper Bia on the remix and in the video to her single, “Freak.”

The visual sees Monet and Bia unleashing some steamy choreography in a colorful room as they sing/rap about being sexually open to anything.

“Do you want a freak? / Is that what you need? / Do you want a freak? / ‘Cause that’s what I’ma be (ahh) / Do you want a freak,” Monet sings. Bia comes in for the second verse with a seductive rap. “I like how you use your mind and had me open like a pore (sheesh) / And that dick too bomb, I ain’t sharin’ anymore (uh uh),” Bia raps.

The original version of “Freak” appears on Monet’s new EP, Life After Love Pt. 1.

Watch Monet’s “Freak (Remix)” below.