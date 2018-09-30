Keke Palmer – Better to Have Loved

Singer and actress Keke Palmer teams with Music Choice for a live rendition of her new single, “Better to Have Loved.”

In the melodic ballad, Keke delivers soulful vocals as she expresses the value of a special bond and perks of having experienced love.

Produced by Tasha’ Catour, “Better To Have Loved” is the latest release off Keke’s independent label, Big Bosses Entertainment. An official video and more music are slated to release later this year.

As previously reported, Palmer will play the character Wednesday in the upcoming indie film, Pimp, Executive Producer Lee Daniels. Rapper DMX (Cradle 2 The Grave) stars as Wednesday’s (Palmer) father; he introduced her to the street and hustle lifestyle.