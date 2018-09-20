You’ve seen a lot of Keke Palmer on both the big and small screen, but you’ve never seen her like this!

In the upcoming indie film, Pimp, Executive Producer Lee Daniels, Palmer, who plays the lead character Wednesday, gives us a gender check as she plays a female pimp in a world of male wolves.

The film itself documents the life of “women on the streets of New York amidst the hustles and dangers facing those working in the illegal sex trade,” but it also keys on the love story between Palmer and her girlfriend Nikki (Haley Ramm, The Originals), who both dream of better lives and hustles in hopes to change it.

Rapper DMX (Cradle 2 The Grave) stars as Wednesday’s (Palmer) father; he introduced her to the street and hustle lifestyle.

Pimp also starts Vanessa Morgan (Finding Carter), Aunjanue Ellis (The Help, Birth Of A Nation), and Edi Gathegi (Twilight).

PIMP will be premiering for the first time at Urban World Film Festival.

When: Thursday September 20, 2018 at 8:00 pm

Where: AMC Empire Theatre 13, 234 West 42st St, NYC

Keke definitely knows how to keep busy! Watch the trailer below: