Jessie Reyez Gets Personal On ‘Dear Yessie’

From her forthcoming EP Being Human in Public, Toronto-raised singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez drops a new brazen offering called “Dear Yessie.”

The song is very personal, as Jessie shares intimate details about her life, including how she deals with fame, alcoholism, her exes, and even her sex life.

She sings, “Usually I like to fuck with the lights on / Usually I like to fuck kind of violent,” she boldly sings. “Never fuck without a title / I like it most when I’m ridin’ / You love me most when I’m ridin’ and lookin’ up to me.”

“Dear Yessie” follows her previous releases “F*** Being Friends” and the “Body Count (Remix),” a collab with Normani and Kehlani. Catch Jessie on her headlining tour, “Being Human in Public” which kicks off on Oct. 11 in Edmonton, Alberta. She will make stops in 29 major cities including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and more before wrapping up Dec. 3 in her hometown of Toronto.

Being Human in Public is due out October 19 via FMLY/Island Records.